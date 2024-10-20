Glenorchy Capital Ltd Buys 31,544 Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of MIND C.T.I. worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO opened at $1.96 on Friday. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.79.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.