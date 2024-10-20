Glenorchy Capital Ltd Buys 4,824 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.39% of Geospace Technologies worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GEOS opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.63. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

