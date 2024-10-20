Glenorchy Capital Ltd Has $3.48 Million Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,868 shares during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina accounts for 1.1% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $501,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE BBAR opened at $11.56 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $892.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 90.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

