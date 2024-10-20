Glenorchy Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. Teekay Tankers makes up 0.7% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 266.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $55.57 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

