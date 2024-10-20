Glenorchy Capital Ltd Sells 2,636 Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECO. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth $2,086,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECO opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.33. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $111.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.01%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

