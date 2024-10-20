GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and traded as low as $58.62. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $58.62, with a volume of 2,682 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 0.5 %
GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.
