Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.5 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.