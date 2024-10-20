Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.5 %
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
