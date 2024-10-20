Great Ajax (AJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of AJX opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AJX

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.