Green Reit (LON:GRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Green Reit shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,922,500 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.84.
Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.
