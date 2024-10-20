Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Holdings Trimmed by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $173.14 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $197.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

