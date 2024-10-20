Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Acquired by Glenorchy Capital Ltd

Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,622 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned about 1.83% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

