Hardin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.