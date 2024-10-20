Hardin Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.