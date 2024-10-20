Hardin Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.7% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $90,533,647.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 812,041,811 shares in the company, valued at $31,888,881,917.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock worth $5,862,871,640. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $330.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

