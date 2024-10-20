Harfst & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,556,000 after purchasing an additional 122,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,510,000 after acquiring an additional 733,440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,705,000 after acquiring an additional 545,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,706,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,066,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $404.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.16.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

