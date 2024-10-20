Head-To-Head Analysis: Moolec Science (MLEC) and The Competition

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 496 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Moolec Science to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moolec Science and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 983 2827 7135 126 2.58

Valuation and Earnings

Moolec Science presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 605.88%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Moolec Science and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.63 million -$7.31 million -4.25 Moolec Science Competitors $212.69 million -$20.67 million -21.91

Moolec Science’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -93.88% -33.37% Moolec Science Competitors -7,182.39% -104.59% -28.18%

Summary

Moolec Science beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

