HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $203.20 and last traded at $203.63. 130,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $206.90.

HEICO Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,126.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

