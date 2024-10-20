Helius Medical Technologies’ (HSDT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 258.06% and a negative net margin of 1,487.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

About Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.