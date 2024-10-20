Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Position Increased by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth $2,781,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INFL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

