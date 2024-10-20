HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €85.20 ($92.61) and last traded at €84.80 ($92.17). 9,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.30 ($91.63).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

