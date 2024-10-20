Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HWM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $106.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

