ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $178.18 and last traded at $173.58, with a volume of 48813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.97.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $1,278,648. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 730.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.