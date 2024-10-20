Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $53,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 132.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $261.03. 699,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,550. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.45.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

