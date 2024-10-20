Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
IMH opened at $0.04 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
