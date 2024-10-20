Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 352310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Impala Platinum Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

