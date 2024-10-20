Indaptus Therapeutics’ (INDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
