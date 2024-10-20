Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 341,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 248,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Get Independence Gold alerts:

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.