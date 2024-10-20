Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells $227,486.76 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Informatica stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,341.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Informatica’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Informatica by 398.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,046,000 after buying an additional 5,631,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 267,748 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,265 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter worth approximately $52,045,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Informatica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,289,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

INFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

