Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells $227,486.76 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Informatica Price Performance
Informatica stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,341.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Informatica’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
INFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
