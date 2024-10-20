Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Holdings Lifted by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 2.1% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

