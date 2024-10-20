Insider Buying: Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS) Insider Purchases 205,000 Shares of Stock

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) insider Charles Monte Goble purchased 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

Charles Monte Goble also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Charles Monte Goble bought 112,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Charles Monte Goble purchased 5,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$250.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Charles Monte Goble acquired 380,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,800.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Charles Monte Goble bought 200,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

Visionstate Price Performance

Shares of Visionstate stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -1.85. Visionstate Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

