Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $21,903.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $21,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,425. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 66.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 738,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 125,757 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.