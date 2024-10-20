Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,762,753.28 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $4,762,753.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,390.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $4,921,476.80.

On Friday, September 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $4,089,095.04.

On Thursday, August 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,616,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 855,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.