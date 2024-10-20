Insider Selling: Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $63,370.00 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DAY opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter worth $721,310,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $663,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAY shares. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

