Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $65,450.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,436.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 19th, Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 548.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Dropbox by 2,479.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

