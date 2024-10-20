Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $65,450.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,436.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.
- On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00.
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 548.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Dropbox by 2,479.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
