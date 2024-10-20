Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $164,282.64 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $164,282.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,338.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 355.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.