Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

