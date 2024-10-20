Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,580 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

