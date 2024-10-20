Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $571,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,057,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,746,249.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,057,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746,249.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,060.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,247. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $75.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

