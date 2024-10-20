Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 74.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $489,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Down 0.6 %

CNK stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNK

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.