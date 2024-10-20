Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.78 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.00 and a beta of 0.62.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

