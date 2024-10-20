Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.39.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

