Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,119 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after buying an additional 1,472,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,895,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,001,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 488,647 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

