Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 179,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.15.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

