Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 857 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HII opened at $261.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

