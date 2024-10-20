InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $62.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. InspireMD accounts for about 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 10.08% of InspireMD worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

