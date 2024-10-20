Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 220936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITR shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$133.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post 0.1699752 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

