InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,471 ($71.44).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IHG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.63) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.38) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 8,618 ($112.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,921.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,880.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,949.38. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,636 ($73.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,790 ($114.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,237.29%.

In related news, insider Ron Kalifa bought 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,624 ($99.56) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($67,598.54). Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

