InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Shares of IHG stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.77. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.532 dividend. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
