InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterContinental Hotels Group

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.77. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.532 dividend. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.