International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Head to Head Contrast

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Money Express and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.79%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Money Express has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 8.78% 43.97% 10.95% Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Ucommune International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $666.16 million 0.89 $59.51 million $1.67 10.88 Ucommune International $64.76 million 0.01 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Summary

International Money Express beats Ucommune International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

