Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $187,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

